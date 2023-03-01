BREAKING: YIAGA Africa Contradicts INEC, Says Peter Obi Won Rivers State Presidential Election With 50.8 Percent Votes, Others

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

YIAGA Africa on Wednesday announced that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s announcement of the presidential election in Rivers and Imo State is in sharp contrast with its own record observed from the polls.

“The state level presidential results for Imo and Rivers State are inconsistent with the YIAGA Africa Watching The Votes projections for both states.

“For Rivers, INEC announced 231591 votes for APC on 44.2 percent, 175, 071 votes for the Labour party(33.4 percent), and 88,468 for Peoples Democratic Party representing 16.9 percent.

“This is in sharp contrast to the YIAGA Africa estimate for Rivers which are: APC, 21. 7 % plus minus 5 percent, for the Labour Party, 50.8 percent plus minus 10.6, PDP, 22.2 percent plus minus 6 percent.”

Member of the YIAGA’s board, Dr. Aisha Abdulahi, revealed this during its Post-election statement on the 2023 presidential election.

The press conference was attended by officials of the United Nations, European Union and Civil Society Groups.

Details later….