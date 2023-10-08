Nigeria Calls For Ceasefire As Israel Pounds Gaza After Hamas Attack

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Government has called for an immediate ceasefire following escalating violence in the ongoing conflict between the Israeli military and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

The call comes amid a devastating exchange of fire that has left hundreds dead and many injured on both sides.

The conflict started when Hamas fighters reportedly launched a surprise attack on Saturday, breaching Israel’s border from Gaza using a combination of land, sea, and air tactics.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the attack has resulted in the loss of at least 350 Israeli lives and raised tensions in the region to unprecedented levels.

In retaliation, Israel has been responding with a relentless barrage of airstrikes targeting Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 313 Palestinians.

Compounding the war, the Lebanese Shia Islamist militant group, Hezbollah, claimed responsibility for launching attacks on three Israeli sites in an area known as Shebaa Farms using missiles and artillery.

The development heightened the possibility of the conflict escalating further and involving more regional actors.

In response to the mounting casualties, the Nigerian Government issued a statement on Sunday, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf M. Tuggar.

Tuggar conveyed Nigeria’s concern about the hostilities and called for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the early hours of Saturday, 7th October, 2023 and calls for de-escalation and ceasefire.

“The cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed, only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population, that bear the brunt of every conflict,” he said.

Tuggar stressed the importance of prioritizing the safety of civilians and urged both sides to consider humanitarian considerations

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on both sides to exercise restraint, prioritize the safety of civilians and give room for humanitarian considerations.

“We are therefore calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue,” the minister added.

Hopes for de-escalation in the ongoing conflict rests on willingness of both sides to engage in dialogue and prioritize the well-being of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

Meanwhile, the United States has issued a statement on the crisis, with President Joe Biden declaring that Israel “has a right to defend itself — full stop.”

Biden also vowed that the U.S. will “stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support” to the country if the need arises while warning countries opposed to Israel against taking advantage of the situation.