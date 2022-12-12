US Not Supporting Any Presidential Candidate, To Impose Visa Restriction On Politicians Who Undermine 2023 Elections- Consulate

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Advertisement

The United States (US) Consulate in Nigeria has threatened to impose visa restriction on politicians who try to undermine the 2023 general elections, scheduled to hold between February and March, and emphasized that the country has no preferred candidate.

The US warned that it will not only impose visa restriction on politicians who try to undermine the next year’s elections, but also those complicitous in the act.

Consul General, US Consulate in Nigeria, Will Stevens, stated this on Monday during an interview in Lagos with TV Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, which was monitored by THE WHISTLER.

It would be recalled that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, had during a private meeting with supporters of his party in London, United Kingdom, recently, said that political power should be grabbed.

Tinubu’s speech attracted condemnation from opposition parties as well as other Nigerians who noted that such comment may trigger violence as the elections draw closer.

He had said in a video that trended online last week that , “Political Power is not going to be served in a restaurant, it’s not served in A la carte. It’s what we’re doing. It’s being determined to do it. At all cost fight for it, grab it, snatch it.”

Stevens charged the candidates in the forthcoming elections, politicians, youth, traditional leaders, community leaders and religious leaders to avoid the use of violence and shun making incendiary comments before, during and after the elections.

Advertisement

“We look to all Nigerians to reject the use of violence and inflammatory rhetoric before, during and after elections. And when we say all Nigerians, we mean it. It’s politicians, candidates, students, leaders of religions, transitional leaders, community leaders, youth; everyone has a role to play in that effort. And even a small number of troublemakers can cause substantial havoc in an election.

“So, it takes a comprehensive effort to eliminate the use of violence and inflammatory rhetoric,” he said.

“Individuals seeking to undermine democratic process, including through violence, may be found ineligible for visas to the United States. We’ve imposed visa restriction in the past against those responsible for or complicit in. That’s important, right? Not only those who are doing it, but complicit in undermining the democratic process, and (we) are fully willing to do so again in the context of these upcoming elections,” Stevens noted.

He also noted that the US does not have or support any individual candidate or party, adding that the US interest is in supporting free and credible elections.

According to him, the US has supported the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some civil society organisations with about $45 million to improve some of the ICT that the electoral body is using for the elections, adding that deployment of technology in the electoral process as INEC is currently doing, will boost the belief of the people in the electoral system.

He said: “The US does not have or support any individual candidate or party. Our interest is in supporting credible and transparent elections that reflects the will of Nigerian voters; and that are conducted peacefully.

“We’ve provided almost $45 million in support to INEC and other civil society organisations to improve some of the ICT that INEC is using, so that Nigerians will be comfortable knowing that if you vote, your vote will be counted.

“But secondly, in supporting some programs and civil society organisations to promote participation in the elections. So, we’re very focused on that and ensuring that the elections are free, fair and peaceful.”