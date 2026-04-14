U.S. Military Enforces Iranian Port Blockade, CENTCOM Reports No Breaches

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The United States military has said it is enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports, with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reporting that no vessels departing Iranian ports breached the restriction within the first 24 hours of operations.

CENTCOM stated that the operation began on Monday, April 13, following the collapse of weekend peace talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, reportedly returned without a deal after Iran refused to commit to ending its nuclear weapons programme, which Washington considers a red line.

According to CENTCOM, the blockade is being enforced against all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal waters, including in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

It said six merchant vessels complied with instructions and turned back into Iranian ports.

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The command also clarified that freedom of navigation remains in place for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz that are not bound for Iranian ports.

However, independent ship-tracking data has raised questions about the extent of enforcement.

BBC Verify reported that several vessels linked to Iran were seen crossing the Strait of Hormuz during the same period.

MarineTraffic and other tracking platforms also recorded multiple vessel movements through the waterway, including tankers associated with Iran’s oil trade.

Iran has described the blockade as an “act of piracy” and a violation of its sovereignty, warning that its forces would respond to any perceived military escalation near its waters.

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Iranian officials have also said the country remains open to diplomacy under international law.

The operation has not been joined by key Western allies, with the United Kingdom, France, and Germany declining participation.

Instead, they are pursuing a separate maritime security initiative focused on freedom of navigation in the region.

Oil prices rose following the announcement, with Brent crude and U.S. crude both recording gains as markets reacted to potential disruption in one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

The situation remains fluid as CENTCOM maintains that enforcement is ongoing and maritime activity in the region continues under close monitoring.