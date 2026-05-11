UTME: JAMB Sets 150 Cut-Off Mark For Varsites, Poly 100

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed the minimum admissible scores, also known as cut-off marks, for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions for the 2026/2027 academic session.

At the 2026 JAMB Policy Meeting held in Abuja and chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, the board set the minimum cut-off mark for universities at 150.

Institutions had proposed scores ranging from 130 to 220, but 150 was adopted after voting. The figure remains unchanged from last year.

For polytechnics, the minimum score was set at 100, the same as last year.

Colleges of Nursing Sciences will use a minimum score of 150.

Advertisement

Proposals from institutions ranged from 100 to 200, but 150 was approved after voting.

This is an increase from the 140 benchmark used last year.

For Colleges of Education, candidates seeking admission into NCE programmes will no longer be required to sit for UTME.

They must, however, register with JAMB for screening, verification, and issuance of admission letters through the Central Admissions Processing System.

The meeting was attended by vice chancellors, rectors, provosts, and heads of regulatory agencies.

Advertisement

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, said institutions that wish to conduct post-UTME screening are free to do so, but the charge must not exceed ₦2,000.

He added that no institution is allowed to demand result updates, as JAMB will provide the data to prevent impersonation and ensure that only verified candidates sit for examinations.