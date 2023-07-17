Uzodimma, Diri, Others To Speak At Freedom Online 5th Lecture

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The fifth yearly lecture of Freedom Online, a rapidly growing online newspaper in Nigeria, is all set to captivate audiences on Tuesday, July 18 at Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos

According to the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Gabriel Akinadewo, Senator Gbenga Daniel, the former governor of Ogun State who is the chairman of the event will lead the distinguished panel of speakers.

Special Guest Speaker at the event will be Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who is expected to deliver a highly motivational speech.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State will also take the stage as the Special Keynote Speaker, to offer his invaluable insights.

Renowned political figure Chief Olabode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will grace the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour.

Other notable guests expected at the event include Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (rtd), former Minister of Police Affairs, and Chief Tola Adeniyi, former Managing Director of Daily Times, among others.

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) will be represented by its President, Mr. Eze Anaba, while Maureen Chigbo, President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), will also be present, serving as the Chief Hosts for the evening.

The theme of the lecture, ‘2023 – 2027: Nigerians, Elected Leaders, And Expectations’, will dissect people’s expectations from elected representatives and the relationship between the two.

Akinadewo emphasized that the annual lecture is an opportunity to bring together influential figures from various sectors, including industry captains, media chiefs, politicians, and professionals, to engage in constructive dialogue about national issues and propose actionable solutions. He expressed the newspaper’s commitment to promoting Nigeria’s progress and future by providing a platform for objective conversations.

“The enthusiasm and dedication displayed by our guests and Nigerians alike in advocating for a better country during our previous editions have been truly inspiring,” Akinadewo stated.

“We firmly believe that this year, the same passion and determination will be harnessed to elevate Nigeria to its rightful place among the comity of nations.”

With the recent change in federal and state leadership since May 29, Nigerians have eagerly anticipated positive transformations.

The esteemed speakers at the lecture will seize the opportunity to contribute to national discourse on the direction of the new administration.