Uzodimma’s Ex-Adviser, Nwadike, Arrested For Defaming Former Governor Ohakim

Dr Bathos Chikezie Nwadike, a former presidential candidate, has been arrested for allegedly defaming former Imo State governor, Dr Ikedi Ohakim.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Dr Nwadike was arrested on Thursday in Owerri, Imo State capital, by operatives of the Nigeria Police and taken to Abuja. A document seen by our correspondent shows that his arrest was on the orders of Chief Magistrates’ Court, Upper New Karu, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State. The warrant of arrest was dated 24th May, 2023.

Nwadike was until recently an adviser to Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on political matters. He was however relieved of his post under controversial circumstances that included government security agents forcibly retrieving his official car from him.

His arrest came on the heels of a viral audio he allegedly produced accusing Dr Ikedi Ohakim of channelling one million dollars to the Labour Party delegates to buy their votes for the nomination of Senator Athan Achonu as Labour Party guber candidate in the upcoming Imo guber elections. Achonu eventually won the guber primary of LP.

The audio was said to have provoked a backlash against former Governor Ohakim among Labour Party faithful, and it was alleged to have been directed at tarnishing Ohakim’s reputation, thus prompting his direct complaint to the police that ultimately resulted in the arrest of Nwadike.

The suspect is currently being detained at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. A source said he might be arraigned in court next Tuesday.