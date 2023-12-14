VIDEO: Armed Robbers Raid Banks In Ikere-Ekiti, Kill 3

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A group of over 20 armed robbers reportedly raided two commercial banks in Ikere, Ekiti State, on Wednesday afternoon, killing at least three people.

The masked gunmen entered the town around 4 PM, shooting randomly into the air to scare off residents and security operatives before eventually attacking two banks in the town.

They were said to have blasted open the banks’ security doors with dynamites. At one of the banks, they shot dead a security guard while two more bodies were found around the area in the aftermath.

After looting an unknown amount from the bank vaults, they escaped in cars and motorcycles.

A resident of the town, Ade Charles, disclosed that “the robbers stormed Oke-Osun and Oke-Ikere where the two commercial banks were located. They left some of their gang members at Roundabout Ikere to be their surveillance while others were robbing. While they were leaving the the scenes, they escaped in a black car and motorcycle.”

The police have since launched a manhunt but have yet to apprehend any suspects so far.

Efforts to reach the Ekiti Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, were unsuccessful.