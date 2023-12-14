Health Worker Commits Suicide After Boyfriend’s Death In Adamawa

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Florence Vandi, a 22-year-old girl working with Primary Health Care Centre, Girei in Adamawa State, has protested the death of her boyfriend, Nuhu Boniface, by commiting suicide few hours after his demise.

According to a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of Adamawa State Police Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, on 2nd December 2023, the Command received a report that the 22-year-old lady committed the suicide by consuming a liquid substance suspected to be “Otapiyapiya.”

Advertisement

Nguroje said: “Late Florence, an indigent of Michika LGA, who resides at Viniklang in Girei Local Government Area, ended her life by consuming the local substance protesting the death of her boyfriend.

“The deceased took the unfortunate decision a few hours after the death of her boyfriend kown Nuhu Boniface who died after a brief illness while receiving treatment at the Hospital.

“Investigation further revealed that until her death, Florence was a Health Worker attached to Girei Primary Health Care Centre.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola has expressed sadness over the incident.

Advertisement

He also advised members of the public to avoid taking laws into their hands and report any suspicious movement around their neighbourhood to the police.

EDITOR’s NOTE: If you are in Nigeria and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call National Emergency Hotlines at 112 or Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative Counselling Centre at 0806 210 6493 to connect with a trained counselor.

For support outside of Nigeria, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.