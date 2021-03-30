VIDEO: CCT Chairman Escapes Mob Attack After Assaulting Security Guard In Abuja

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Chairman Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, has escaped a mob attack after assaulting a security guard at the popular Banex Plaza in Abuja.

Umar and an unidentified man were seen slapping a man who was dressed in security guard uniform.

It’s not readily known when or what transpired before the CCT chairman and his accomplice assaulted the security guard.

But the video showed Umar raging at the security guard while two policemen and other security details attached to him were seen preventing onlookers from getting close to him.

After dishing subsequent slaps and kicks to the security guard, the CCT chairman’s security details forced him into his black tinted Toyota SUV and tried to whisk him away to prevent an angry mob from attacking him.

A voice in the background of the video could be heard saying, “Just one Fulani man. He thinks he has all the power in the world, he was now hitting him because the policemen were around”

“Is he feeding anybody here, when you are in your zone you are powerful but when you are here you will obey the rule.

“It will be unfair for these people to come and nab the guy without doing anything. They wanted to carry him, that Fulani man started hitting him when police arrived and he later ran into his car to escape when they started breaking his car back screen,” he narrated to another who seemed eager to know what had just happened.

Traders at the plaza were said to have subsequently blocked the exit gate to prevent the CCT chairman from leaving.

VIDEOS:

Chairman Code of Conduct Tribunal CCT, Danladi Umar filmed assaulting a security guard at Bannex plaza Abuja.

📹 https://t.co/okP72bpoz6 pic.twitter.com/HpvYUvA2Dl — AIT (@AIT_Online) March 30, 2021