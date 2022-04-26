Alleged Assault: Court Throws Out CCT Chairman’s Suit To Block Senate Probe

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Danladi Yakubu Umar, which was aimed at restraining the National Assembly from probing him over a public assault on a security guard at Banex Plaza in Abuja on March 29th 2021.

In his suit, Umar asked the court to determine whether the NASS had constitutional powers to go ahead with the investigation.

He urged the court to order “perpetual injunction restraining the Senate, its members and agents from conducting or continuing to conduct investigations into the allegations of assault levelled against him via a petition submitted to the Senate.”

But on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo overruled his arguments adding that the CCT which he represents was created by an act of the National Assembly, hence, he is not above scrutiny by the framers of the laws of the land.

Subsequently, Ekwo ordered Umar to appear before the Senate and face its panel.

He struck out the case for lacking in merit.