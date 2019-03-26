VIDEO: Helicopters Scoop Victims Of Cyclone Idai In Central Mozambique

Advertisement

No fewer than 1,000 persons are said to have lost their lives in the deadly Cyclone Idai that hit Mozambique two weeks ago, as helicopters are now being used to rescue survivors of the disaster in the East African country.

Over 1000 feared dead in Mozambique. Africa is not ready for this, God please help your children. #PrayForMozambique pic.twitter.com/2t1xxG42tQ — King 👑 Legacy 🇳🇬 🇬🇧❁ (@KingLegacyfied) March 26, 2019

Cyclone Idai has been described as “one of the worst tropical cyclones on record to affect Africa and the Southern Hemisphere as a whole.” It was witnessed in Mozambique and Madagascar between March 4 and March 21.

The destructive winds, heavy rainfall and flooding that accompanied the tropical storm left dead bodies along river banks, as flood waters are said to have formed an inland ocean in Buzi, central Mozambique, where the flooding was more exerting.

According to reports, Cyclone Idai lingered in the Mozambique Channel for six days after it commenced on March 4 before proceeding to Beira, Mozambique in the middle of the month.

The tropical cyclone exerted its influence to the adjacent countries of Malawi and Zimbabwe where severe rainfall and flooding were also witnessed.