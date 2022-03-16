VIDEO: Jubilation As Attempt To Raze Police Station Foiled In Niger State

Suspected terrorists on Wednesday attempted to raze a police station in Bangi, the headquarters of Mariga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State but were repelled by security operatives.

The terrorists invaded the area in their large number shooting sporadically before a joint security force averted the attack.

A video shared by a Twitter user (@SalihuAmumini) late Wednesday showed how people of Bangi jubilated as scores of the terrorists were reportedly killed and over 50 motorcycles recovered.

People of Bangi in Mariga LGA of Niger state are right now jubilating & celebrating the success recorded by Joint Security Forces and Local Vigilantes today. As over 100 terror-bandits were neutralised, over 50 motorcycles recovered.@ankaboy @mobilisingniger @sophieastevens pic.twitter.com/hWlaSEo61H — Malam Salihu Bamle (@SalihuAmumini) March 16, 2022

This incident came barely 24 hours after gunmen invaded Nasko, the headquarters of Magama LGA of the state.

The bandits had killed two other policemen and over 60 vigilantes in the state during different attacks last week.

The state Governor, Abubakar Bello, earlier in the year disclosed that a total of 220 people were killed across Niger between January 1 and 17 and 200 others kidnapped.

He added, “What I realise is that they have been taking us on a merry-go-round. When we deal with them in Niger, they move to Kaduna. When Kaduna deals with them, they move to Katsina. They have been hibernating in the forest. Some of these operations need to be handled simultaneously so that we get the result”.