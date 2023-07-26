Video On Aboru Pipeline Leakage Old, Mischievously Recycled–NNPC

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Wednesday said that the video in circulation on social media indicating a pipeline leakage in the area is three years old and should be disregarded in its entirety.

Advertisement

It said this in a statement signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd.

The National Oil Company said when the three-year-old video came to the company’s attention, its pipeline team responded swiftly, and on arrival at the location, the team found out that no such incident had occurred.

It added that further scrutiny of the mischievously recycled video also revealed that the incident occurred in July 2020, close to the Atlas Cove-Mosimi on the System 2B pipeline, which has not been operational in 2023 and currently contains only water.

The statement reads, “The NNPC Ltd. wishes to inform the general public, especially communities in the Aboru axis of Lagos State, that a video in circulation on social media indicating a pipeline leakage in the area is three years old and should thus be disregarded in its entirety.

“When the three-year-old video came to the company’s attention, its pipeline team responded swiftly, and on arrival at the location, the team found out that no such incident had occurred.

Advertisement

“Further scrutiny of the mischievously recycled video also revealed that the incident occurred in July 2020, close to the Atlas Cove-Mosimi on the System 2B pipeline, which has not been operational in 2023 and currently contains only water.”