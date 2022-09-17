VIDEO: Police Tear Gas Obi Supporters In Ebonyi

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who intended to partake in a scheduled ‘million march’ in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State were on Saturday dispersed with tear gas by men of the state’s police command.

The supporters who had gathered at the Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki, to begin the rally were forced to flee the venue following the police officers’ action.

The incident was said to have caused both human and vehicular traffic on the popular Old Enugu Road, in the capital city.

Videos, which surfaced online, showed supporters of the presidential candidate fleeing from the effect of the tear gas.

If anything Happens to any OBidients in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, Hold Dave Umahi responsible!



pic.twitter.com/zbncHw9iHS — Chudé (@ChudeMedia) September 17, 2022

Sad one the Nigerian Police are currently shooting tear gas on at abakaliki obidients right now in Ebonyi State. #OneMillionMarchForObiAndDatti pic.twitter.com/noH6H5G5We — Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) September 17, 2022

THE WHISTLER reports that ‘Obidient’ rallies have been held in no fewer than 12 locations across 11 states with no notable incidence or disturbance of public peace.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had last week described the Obi movement as one that is anchored on equity, justice and fairness, although he pledged his support for his party’s presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“It may not translate to outright win, because I must defend my party, I must wish my party well, and I’m having the ticket of my party. So, while my party takes the victory, he would have prepared a very good ground for the Southeast presidency, so that nobody is going to write us off and you can see the level of his acceptability, which does not translate to victory over APC, I’m sure of that,” Umahi had said.