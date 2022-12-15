Vote For Me If You Want Igbo President, Atiku Says At Anambra Rally

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday said he is the stepping stone to an Igbo presidency, urging the people to vote for him if they want that dream realised.

Advertisement

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who’s Atiku’s running mate in 2019, is an Igbo from Anambra State.

The two shared ticket in 2019 on the platform of the PDP, three years after Atiku had decamped from the APC, they came second to the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi decamped to the Labour Party in May, a few weeks to the PDP presidential primary, over what he claimed was a rigged system by people with the largest financial war chest.

Flanked by the controversial National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, and a few top members of the PDP presidential campaign council, PCC, Atiku also revealed the discussion he held with the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo.

Soludo, former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, had welcomed the former Vice President and his team to the government house enroute the campaign venue.

Advertisement

While both went into a closed door meeting, Atiku revealed at the campaign rally that the governor had solicited road works and erosion control.

Quoting the governor, Atiku who’s contesting as a presidential candidate for the third time said, “I know you are going to work (as president), make sure all the federal government roads that pass through Anambra State are reconstructed.”

Atiku explained that “I promised him I’m just going to do that.”

According to him, Soludo also said, “‘Make sure you help control our erosion because Anambra State is the erosion headquarters of the world.

‘Erosions are destroying our farmlands, destroying our houses is destroying everything we have.

Advertisement

“That’s a very very gigantic project. And I promised him I’m just going to do that,” Atiku added.

He reminded the people that “I have worked with Soludo before. He is a first class patriotic Nigerian. You have an excellent governor.”

The PDP candidate further said, “He (Soludo) also appealed to me to make sure that Onitsha port this time around (unlike before they will come here, promise you and go away), this time around, we are going to dredge the River Niger and make sure the Onitsha port is functional.

“We are also going to make sure we assist Anambra State to industrialise the state that the state can create as many job for our young men and women.

“And besides, you know I promised to set aside $10b to promote small and medium scale enterprises for our young men and women so that they can be independent,” he stated.

He promised that if he’s voted into power, it will create the opportunity for an Igbo man to become president since he’s running with an Igbo running mate.

Advertisement

“The people of Anambra State, I am sure, you know that I am going to be the stepping stone to an Igbo president in this country.

“I have shown it by my action because this is the third time I am running with an Igbo man.

“If you really want to produce the president then vote Atiku/okowa ticket.

“So the people of Anambra State, believe me we are not going to forget you, we are going to reward you handsomely,” Atiku said.