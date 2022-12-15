Kano Court Sentences Islamic Cleric To Death For Blasphemous Preaching

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The High Court of Shariah in Kano State has sentenced Sheikh Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara to death by hanging, after convicting him for blasphemy.

The Judge, Ibrahim Sarki Yola, convicted him in on Thursday after finding him guilty of all the four charges levelled against him by state prosecutors.

He was accused of inciting riots in Kano State through his alleged blasphemous preaching.

BBC Hausa reports that Sheikh Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara reacted to the judgement saying he was not guilty as charged.

In view of the existence of superior courts, the judge said the cleric has the leverage to appeal the decision.