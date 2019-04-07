VP Osinbajo Departs Nigeria In President Buhari’s Absence

Advertisement

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday, departed Nigeria’s federal capital, Abuja, to partake in Rwanda’s celebration of its 25th National Commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Osinbajo would serve as a Special Guest in the ceremony holding in Kigali on Sunday.

According to Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice President would be joining other world leaders and top dignitaries expected to grace the event.

Akande also stated that the Vice President is expected back into the country after the event today (Sunday).

The event will feature the Kigali Genocide Memorial, the Wreaths laying ceremony and Lighting of the Flame by the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and the special guests.

The event would commemorate the attack on the Tutsi tribe of Rwanda in 1994 by the Hutu extremist-led government.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo would be attending the event in President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence from the country.

President Buhari had departed Abuja on Thursday to participate in the ongoing World Economic Forum in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Femi Adesina, Buhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, had in a press statement also announced that the President will depart Amman today (Sunday) for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting from 8th to 10th of April.

Adesina said Buhari was invited as Guest of Honour by His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rachid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to deliver the keynote address under the theme, “Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalization.”