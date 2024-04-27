Wabara Vows To Resist Planned Extinction Of PDP By APC

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Senate President and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has vowed to resist any planned extinction of PDP by the ruling party.

Senator Wabara stated this on Saturday while responding to the reported mass resignation of some key PDP members in the South East geo-political zone.

He further accused the APC of using some elements in the PDP to disintegrate the party.

This is coming few weeks after former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday, resigned his membership of the PDP, citing the lingering controversy over the position of the PDP National Secretary.

As though that was not enough, PDP was hit by a wave of resignation following the alleged resignation of some of its key members and officials in Imo State.

Some of the National officers from Imo State who had allegedly resigned from the PDP included: a BoT member, Chief Chris Okewulonu, ; four zonal officers – Mr Stanley Ekezie, ex-officio Zonal Officer; Chief Austin Okeke, Zonal Publicity Secretary; Chief Emeka Nwokeke, Zonal Organising Secretary and Zonal Woman Leader, Mrs Ruth Nkwocha.

Others were three state officers and a Local Government Chairman of the party in Imo, namely: Mr Kissinger Ikokwu, State Legal Adviser; Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, State Publicity Secretary; Chief David Abanihi, State Assistant Treasurer and Hon Sambazz Iheaturueme, Obowo LGA Chairman.

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Obinna Onwubuariri; Mr Chibuzor Agulana, Prof Obioma Iheduru, Hon Mrs Amarachi Owuamanam , were also said to be among those who had dumped the Big Umbrella.

Reacting to the development, Wabara said that the PDP BoT would swiftly wade in to halt further exit of other members.

Senator Wabara said that the BoT as the conscience of the party would not allow self-seeking individuals to be used by the ruling party to destabilise the PDP.

He said, “The BoT will wade in expeditiously to save the deliberate and planned extinction of this great party, the People’s Democratic Party.

“The BoT with the array of distinguished men and women of invaluable experience and integrity will surely salvage the party. The BoT did it once and shall do it again no matter whose ox is gored.

“The BoT will never allow the APC to use some characters in the PDP to turn this beautiful and sweet Nation (Nigeria) into a one party state.”

The former Senate President said that the PDP had an array of seasoned politicians capable of weaving whatever internal challenges rocking the party.

He expressed optimism that very soon, whatever grievances some members of the party had would be amicably resolved.