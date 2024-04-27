‘Bobrisky Not In A Special Cell’—Correctional Service

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Nigerian Correctional Service Lagos State Command on Saturday debunked the report, not THE WHISTLER alleging that controversial cross-dresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, is in a one-bedroom flat.

This is as the service refuted claims that Bobrisky donated chairs to the correctional centre.

NCos Lagos command Spokesperson Rotimi Oladokun referred to the various reports as a “mischievous and misleading online publications”.

Oladokun reiterated that, unlike other inmates, Bobrisky was undergoing reformative and rehabilitative programs prior to the end of his six-month jail term.

He said, “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service Lagos State Command has been drawn to some mischievous and misleading online publications, Without prejudice to NCoS right to seek legal redress for the libellous publication

“The convicted inmate, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky is currently serving a 6 months jail term for abuse and mutilation of the Naira note within the custody of the Custodial Centre in the State.

“The Convict is entitled to the reformative and rehabilitative platforms either educational and/or vocational training as provided to all inmates in custody.

“Idris has been allocated a shared cell with other convicted inmates. There are no en-suite or ‘one bedroom flat’ style cells in our Custodial Centre as the cell blocks infrastructure are built as shared buildings, to accommodate multiple inmates.

“The convict is remanded in a male Custodial Centre and observes all regulations and rules in place at the centre especially with regards to dress code. He wears male designated correctional clothing for convicted inmates.

“Idris is being treated just as every other inmate without any special amenities or privilege accorded. All inmates are entitled to Family and Legal visit. These visits are monitored and regulated by NCoS.

“The Controller of Corrections, Lagos Command enjoined the general public to disregard the said malicious publication”.