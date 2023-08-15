‘We Are Treated Like Slaves’– Aviation Union To Begin Indefinite Strike On Wednesday

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Aviation Security (AVSEC) and the Logistics Sub-Sector will be embarking on an indefinite strike on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The decision to withdraw services by AVSEC was based on a poor working environment alongside poor wages, emphasizing that they are treated as slaves despite their services to the sector according to the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).

In a memorandum signed by the General Secretary of NUATE, Comrade Ocheme Aba, the 30,000 wages paid to members of AVSEC who are mostly graduates was unrealistic based on the current economy.

He revealed that before now, the union sent a memo to the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Managing Director, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Commissioner of Police, the Airports Command, the Airport Commandant, and other relevant bodies in respect to their ordeals, but proved abortive.

To this effect, the union decided to cripple activities at various airports across the country.

He said, “As you are all aware, the union has done everything possible to resolve the lingering crisis of extreme impoverishment of employees of the aviation security (AvSec) and logistics sub-sectors of the aviation industry in Nigeria, but to no avail.

“The management of all the companies in the business have all failed to secure decent contracts that can provide fair remuneration for their workers with current salary levels as low as N30,000 a month for graduates.

“There is no gain saying that AVSEC employment in Nigeria is nothing other than a slave labour camp; to call a spade a spade.

“This situation can no longer be allowed to continue. In this regard, and further to our letter of ultimatum dated June 26, 2023, all workers in all aviation Logistics companies in Nigeria are hereby directed to totally withdraw services as of August 16, 2023, indefinitely, until our demand for fair remuneration is met.”

NUATE also reiterated that only the National Secretariat of the union is authorized to issue any further directives on this issue while urging other union state councils to mobilize for action.

“State Councils and Branches of NUATE in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu are hereby directed to be on hand to assure full compliance with this notice,” he added.