LAGOS: FAAN Shuts Down KFC Outlet At Airport Over Discrimination Against Passenger With Disability

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down a KFC facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos over alleged discrimination against a passenger with disability.

This was on the heels of a social report in which a passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM) alleged receiving discriminatory treatment at the outlet.

Discrimination against persons with disability is against the Lagos State law on People with Special Needs Part C, section 55 of General Provisions on Discrimination.

A statement by Mrs Obiageli Orah, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, said upon receiving the media report, the MD/CE of the agency, Mrs Olubunmi, Kuku intervened by deploying management team to investigate the allegation.

She said that it was based on the findings of the team that FAAN shut down the KFC facility at the MMA.

“In line with Lagos State law on People with Special Needs Part C, section 55 of General Provisions on Discrimination which states that,” A person shall not deprive another person of access to any place, vehicle or facility that members of the public are entitled to enter or use on the basis of the disability of that person”, the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has closed the KFC facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos with effect from March 28, 2024.

“This is as a result of a social media report by a Passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM), alleging discriminatory treatment he received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The MD/CE of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku intervened swiftly by deploying a management team comprising the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, the Regional Manager South West, Mr Sunday Ayodele, Ag. General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs Ijeoma Nwosu-Igbo and the International Terminal Manager, Mr Kerri, to investigate the allegation,” Orah said.

FAAN instructed the KFC management to tender an apology to the passenger and make a policy statement of non-discrimination which should be written and pasted at the door post of their facility at MMIA before it resumes operation.

“The Authority has instructed that the KFC Management should tender an unreserved apology, in writing, to the affected PRM and a policy statement of non-discrimination be written and pasted conspicuously at the door post of their facility at MMIA before it resumes operation. FAAN uses this medium to express our unreserved apology to the affected Passenger with Reduced Mobility and assures all airport users that we shall continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the rights of every passenger are not infringed upon,” she added.