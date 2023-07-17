‘We Brought Our Chairs, Tables From Home’ — Senators Say N70bn Allocation Not Palliative 

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… As Falana Calls Lawmakers ‘Callous, Insensitive’

In response to public outcry and widespread criticism, the Nigerian Senate has denied allegations of padding the amended 2022 Supplementary Appropriations Act by N70 billion.

The controversy arose after the National Assembly came under heavy scrutiny over the allocation of N70 billion it got from the N500 billion requested by President Bola Tinubu for the provision of palliatives to mitigate the impact of petroleum subsidy removal on citizens.

The House of Representatives last week made amendments to the 2022 Supplementary Appropriations Act in order to accommodate President Tinubu’s request. Following this development, a similar request was sent to the Senate by President Tinubu.

However, concerns were raised over the allocation of the N70 billion to lawmakers whereas the Agric sector mere N19 billion, leading to accusations that the legislative arm padded the budget for selfish gains.

Responding to these allegations, the Nigerian Senate on Sunday vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the accusations of padding were baseless and unfounded.

Senate spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, said the N70 appropriated to the National Assembly was mischievously described as a “gift” from the executive arm of government.

He clarified that the allocation was a legitimate and necessary provision needed for rehabilitation of offices of lawmakers, amongst other things.

Quoting him, “after the passage of the Supplementary Budget to accommodate funding for Federal Government’ Palliative for the Nigerian public, among other urgent national demands, the socio-political space has been inundated with spurious, inaccurate and irreverent misinterpretations.

“Suffice to say that the passage is part of the absolute constitutional duty of the Senate. We would therefore, not wish to join issues with the mischief and misrepresentation that a portion of the just passed Amendment Act that appropriated 70b Naira was a ‘gift’ to the Legislators,” the statement noted.

Adaramodu added, “a visit to the Suites, offices and the general structures of the National Assembly complex would reveal a yawning and the need for exigent attention. Many Senators had to bring their chairs, tables and electronics and in many cases, do sundry repairs.

“The so much debated allocation will not be paid to any Legislator. This will be managed by the National Assembly Bureaucracy. It’s pertinent to also note that the National Assembly complex does not house only the Legislators. There are thousands of workers and service providers, whose working environment need a face-lift, and/with necessary tools.

“Since the Assembly Complex is not owned by Legislators who are merely political birds of passage, such allocation cannot be termed by anyone as a palliative to the Legislators.

“The alleged padding of the palliatve Budget by the National Assembly only exists in the minds of those who are all out to discredit the 10th Assembly. There is nothing like padding as being alleged in some misinformed media outfits.

“We wish to urge fellow compatriots to see the National Assembly as partners in the progress of Nigeria.The National Assembly is the soul of democracy and the 10th Senate shall join hands with other arms of government and our forward looking Nigerians to sing new songs of progress, development, safety and all round economic recovery and growth.”

FALANA REACTS

Earlier, a human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, described the N70 billion allocation to NASS as callous and insensitive, noting that the legislative arm had earmarked N40 billion for purchase 465 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for principal officials and members.

“As if that is not enough, the members of the national assembly have earmarked N40 billion to purchase 465 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and bulletproof cars for principal officials and members. However, the legislators approved the sum of N500 billion for 12 million indigent people in a country where the National Bureau of Statistics has said that 62.9 per cent of people (133 million) are multidimensionally poor.

“The callous and insensitive decisions of the members of the national assembly constitute a flagrant contravention of section 70 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

“It is crystal clear that by approving allowances in the form of palliatives for themselves without the approval of the Revenue Allocation Mobilization and Fiscal Commission, the members of the national assembly deliberately acted illegally and contemptuously.

“As such actions can not be justified in a democratic society which claims to operate under the rule of law. We are compelled to call on the leaders and members of the national assembly to reverse the scandalous palliatives and purchase of exotic vehicles.

“However, if the illegal decisions are not reversed, we call on the Revenue Allocation Mobilization and Fiscal Commission to take urgent steps to prevent the national assembly from further usurping its constitutional functions.

“Otherwise, we are going to commence contempt proceedings against the chairman of the RAMFC and the leaders of both chambers of the national assembly.”