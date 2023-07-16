BREAKING: Victory Gbaraka Wins N100m Nigerian Idol Season 8 Grand Prize

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Victory Gbaraka has emerged winner of the 8th edition of reality TV singing show, Nigerian Idol.

Victory, a lawyer and gospel singer, defeated first runner-up Precious Mac to win the N100 million grand prize attached to the musical show.

The singer had earlier performed ‘Locked Out of Heaven’ by Bruno Mars before teaming up with first runners up Precious Mac to perform ‘Stay’ by Rihanna.

Earlier, the show’s host IK Osakioduwa called Victory’s parents who said they are proud of the achievements of their son.

Victory said he was inspired to come on Nigerian Idol because of his personal drive and the people around him. He said he believes what makes a great artist is their skill, their confidence in their skill, and the ability to sell said skill.

Precious Mac, who is the first runner up, goes home with nothing, as the show is fashioned after a ‘winner takes all’ model.

Her siblings Faith and Naomi also failed to win when they participated in previous editions of the show.