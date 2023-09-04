Army, NSCDC Uncover 12 Illegal Oil Refining Sites in Delta

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Army and collaboration with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), uncovered at least 12 illegal oil refining sites in Owahwa Creek, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta state.

This was revealed on Monday in a statement by the Director, of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

The Army said that the troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion conducted the anti-oil theft operations and cracked down on oil thieves on Saturday.

The troops also intercepted stolen crude oil in Udu and Tsekelewu, Warri North Local Government Areas of the state.

“In the crackdown, the vigilant troops discovered 12 active illegal refining sites, 60 crude oil cooking ovens, 14 reservoirs, 6 wooden boats laden with stolen crude, and 470 sacks of illegally refined AGO concealed in the camps.

“Relatedly, the same troops also intercepted a vehicle conveying 25 polythene bags of suspected illegally refined AGO in Ogbodu Community, in the Udu Local Government Area of Delta State,” the statement said.

Troops of 3 Battalion also intercepted two wooden boats ladened with stolen crude in Tsekelewu, Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

“The troops also arrested two suspects in connection with the crime. Both suspects and the illegal products have been handed over to the NSCDC personnel attached to Tantita Security Services for further action.

“Members of the public are implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country,” the statement added.