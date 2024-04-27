Ndidi, Iheanacho Promoted To Premier League With Leicester City

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City have sealed an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Foxes defeated Southampton 5-0 on Tuesday to solidify their title hopes but Leeds United 4-0 defeat to QPR confirmed their return to the Premier League.

Advertisement

Enzo Maresca’s men are now four points clear of second-placed Leeds United with one game to go.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have played pivotal roles in Leicester City’s promotion to the top flight.

Ndidi has scored in his last two games against Preston and in the 5-0 win over Southampton which put Leicester City in firm position to win the title.

He has played 30 games in the Championship, scoring six goals and also bagging six assists.

Advertisement

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored five goals and recorded one assist in 22 appearances for the Foxes in the Championship.

Leicester City can win the title on Monday with a win against Preston if Ipswich fails to defeat Hull City on Saturday.