‘We Woke Early To Watch Super Falcons’ — Remi Tinubu, Nana Shettima, Ekaette Akpabio React To Nigeria’s Defeat By England

The First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, wife of Vice President Nana Shettima, and wife of Senate President Ekaette Akpabio, have reacted after Nigeria’s Super Falcons crashed out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup competition on Monday.

The Super Falcons failed to make it to the quarterfinals after losing to England 4-2 on penalties at Suncorp Stadium, Australia.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Tinubu said that she was proud of the Super Falcons for their performance.

“I want to say that we are proud of them. Firstly, we are all here as you can see we woke up very early. Mrs (Kashim) Shettima was even the first to get to my office,” she said.

“They played very well, we are proud of them and we gave England a run for their money. We will be waiting to receive them because they made us proud.

“The match wasn’t easy for England, so it was like a bonus you would say because they really played very well and they played fine soccer,” she while speaking on behalf of Shettima and Akpabio.

First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON with the wife of the Vice President Hajia Nana Shettima and wife of the senate President Mrs Ekaette Akpabio after watching the FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 game, have commended the Super Falcons saying they are very proud of… pic.twitter.com/TXI4Y4d1pc — Busola Kukoyi (@KukoyiBusola) August 7, 2023

Per the First Lady’s statement, the Super Falcons will be welcomed to a reception at the Presidential Villa when they return to the country.