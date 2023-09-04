‘We’ll Never Have This Chance Again’ — Rema’s Heartfelt Speech At 16th Headies After Winning ‘Best Male Artiste’ Award

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
Music-stars.
L-R; Music Stars, Rema, Burna Boy and Asake

…As Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, Win Big

Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy, along with Asake and Rema, won big at the 16th Headies Awards held in Atlanta, Georgia.

This prestigious event took place on Sunday, September 3rd, at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre in Atlanta, United States.

Burna Boy clinched multiple awards, including the Best Afrobeats Single of the Year for his song ‘Last Last’ at this 16th edition.

Asake, singer-songwriter and YBNL star, went home with the highly-coveted ‘Next Rated’ category and also secured the ‘Album of the Year’ for ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe.’

The ‘Next Rated’ award recognizes promising acts with an EP or album in the year under review, and Asake beat Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, Victony, and Spyro to claim this honour.

Rema emerged as the winner of the ‘Best Male Artiste’ award during the 16th edition of The Headies.

At the awards ceremony, the 23-year-old artist delivered an inspiring speech highlighting the importance of supporting Nigerian music institutions by artistes.

He stated, “I am not here because of the award; I am here because it is important to support our institutions. And when I say institutions, I mean the bodies that provide support to be able to achieve these major successes—the media houses, the awards.

“We’re in a very sensitive period, and if we don’t give attention to our institutions with this chance that we have, if we miss this chance, we will never have it again.

“As you can see in Lagos or Nigeria, the fans don’t even trust the artiste anymore; they don’t buy the tickets. We own Afrobeats. That’s the reason I’m here.”

Other stars who shined at the award night themed ‘Celebrating African Renaissance,’ include the likes of Seyi Vibez, Odumodublvck, Victony.

Full list of nominees and winners

Best Recording of The Year

Burna Boy – Alone
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto – WINNER
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Davido, SSC – Stand Strong
Tems – No Woman, No Cry

Album Of The Year

Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe — WINNER
Rema – Rave & Roses
Omah Lay – Boy Alone
Victony – Outlaw
Davido – Timeless


Song of The Year


Rema – Calm Down
Burna Boy – Last Last — WINNER
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix


Best Male Artiste


Asake
Rema – WINNER
Burna Boy
Ruger
Kizz Daniel
Omah Lay


Best Female Artiste


Tems
Simi
Tiwa Savage
Ayra Starr – WINNER


Next Rated


Spyro
Seyi Vibez
Young Jonn
Asake – WINNER
Victony


Songwriter of The Year


Simi – Loyal – WINNER
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Tems – Lift me Up
Burna Boy – Alone
BNXN – In my mind
Wizard Chan – Earth Song


Producer of The Year


Magicsticks – Sungba Remix
Pheelz – Electricity
Andre Vibez, London – Calm Down
Tempoe – Soweto
Kel P – Kpe Paso
Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix – WINNER


Afrobeats Single of The Year


Burna Boy – Last Last
Ayra Starr – Rush
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro – Who’s Your Guy
Ruger – Asiwaju
Best RnB Single
Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran – For my mind – WINNER
Ckay – Mmadu
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U
Preye – Red Wine
Chike, Flavour – Hard to find
Simi, Fave – Loyal


Best Rap Single


Reminisce – Hustle
Ladipoe – Big Energy
Blaqbonez – Back in Uni
Psycho YP – Bando Diaries
OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice (WINNER)
Jeriq, Phyno – My Bro


Best Alternative Song


Wizard Chan – Earth song (Winner)
Cruel Santino – Final champion
Basketmouth, The Cavemen – The Traveller
Boj, Moliy, Mellissa – In a loop
Flavour – Game Changer (Dike)
Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko— WINNER


Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Ric Hassani – My only baby
Magixx – Love Don’t Cost A Dime
Chike – Spell Remix
Praiz – Reckless
Wande Coal – Kpe Paso – Winner


Best Vocal Performance (Female)


Niniola – Memories
Simi – Loyal
Liya – Adua Remix
Waje – In Between – WINNER
Preye – Red wine
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U


Best Music Video


Blaqbonez, Perliks – Back in Uni
TG Omori – PBUY
Director Pink – Spell Remix
Director K – Common Person
TG Omori – Bandana
Director K – Calm Down – WINNER


Best Collaboration


Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix
BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix – WINNER
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity
Wande Coal, Olamide – Kpe Paso


Best Street-Hop Artiste


Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii – Abracadabra
Seyi Vibez – Chance (Na Ham) – WINNER
Asake – Joha
Poco Lee, HotKid – Otilo
Zlatan, Young Jonn – Astalavista
Mohbad – Peace


Headies Viewers’ Choice


Ruger – Asiwaju
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto – WINNER
Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana
Ayra Starr – Rush
Asake – Terminator
Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)
Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity


Best West African Artiste of The Year


Gyakie (Ghana)
Black Sherif (Ghana) – WINNER
The Therapist (Liberia)
Camidoh (Ghana)


Best East African artiste of the year


Zuchu (Tanzania)
Hewan Gebreworld (Ethiopia)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – WINNER
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Rayvanny (Tanzania)


Best North African Artiste of The Year


Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Wegz (Egypt)
El Grande Toto (Morocco) – WINNER
Soolking (Algeria)


Best Southern African Artiste of The Year


AKA (South Africa)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Costa Titch (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
Focalistic (South Africa) – WINNER
DJ Tarico (Mozambique)


Best Central African Artiste of The Year


Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
Gaz Mawete (DR Congo)
Matias Damiaso (Angola)
Emma’A (Gabon)
Libianca (Cameroon) – WINNER


African Artiste Of The Year


Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Rema (Nigeria)


Digital Artiste Of The Year


Burna Boy
Ayra Starr
Rema – –WINNER
Omah Lay
Kizz Daniel
Asake


International Artiste Of The Year


Drake
Future
Selena Gomez – WINNER
Don Toliver
Ed Sheeran


Lyricist On The Roll


Ladipoe – Clowns
Vector – Clowns
Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only — WINNER
Alpha Ojini – Vigilante Bop
A-Q – Family First
Tec (SDC) – Live Life


Best Rap Album


Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only
Show Dem Camp – Palmwine Music Vol. 3
Blaqbonez – Young Preacher – WINNER
Psycho YP – YPSZN3
Vector – TESLIM
Jeriq – Billion Dollar Dream


Best Alternative Album


Basketmouth – Horoscopes
BOJ – Gbagada Express – WINNER
Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors
Cruel Santino – Subaru Boys: Final Heaven
Somadina – Heart of The Heavenly Undeniable
Native Sound System – Native World


Best RnB Album


Johnny Drille – Home
Chike – The Brother’s Keeper – WINNER
Praiz – Reckless
Waje – Waje 2.0
Dami Oniru – Matter of Time
Simi – To Be Honest

Special Recognition Award


Sound Sultan

