‘We’ll Never Have This Chance Again’ — Rema’s Heartfelt Speech At 16th Headies After Winning ‘Best Male Artiste’ Award

…As Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, Win Big

Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy, along with Asake and Rema, won big at the 16th Headies Awards held in Atlanta, Georgia.

This prestigious event took place on Sunday, September 3rd, at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre in Atlanta, United States.

Burna Boy clinched multiple awards, including the Best Afrobeats Single of the Year for his song ‘Last Last’ at this 16th edition.

Asake, singer-songwriter and YBNL star, went home with the highly-coveted ‘Next Rated’ category and also secured the ‘Album of the Year’ for ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe.’

The ‘Next Rated’ award recognizes promising acts with an EP or album in the year under review, and Asake beat Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, Victony, and Spyro to claim this honour.

Rema emerged as the winner of the ‘Best Male Artiste’ award during the 16th edition of The Headies.

At the awards ceremony, the 23-year-old artist delivered an inspiring speech highlighting the importance of supporting Nigerian music institutions by artistes.

He stated, “I am not here because of the award; I am here because it is important to support our institutions. And when I say institutions, I mean the bodies that provide support to be able to achieve these major successes—the media houses, the awards.

“We’re in a very sensitive period, and if we don’t give attention to our institutions with this chance that we have, if we miss this chance, we will never have it again.

“As you can see in Lagos or Nigeria, the fans don’t even trust the artiste anymore; they don’t buy the tickets. We own Afrobeats. That’s the reason I’m here.”

Other stars who shined at the award night themed ‘Celebrating African Renaissance,’ include the likes of Seyi Vibez, Odumodublvck, Victony.

Full list of nominees and winners

Best Recording of The Year



Burna Boy – Alone

Victony, Tempoe – Soweto – WINNER

Omah Lay – I’m a mess

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Davido, SSC – Stand Strong

Tems – No Woman, No Cry



Album Of The Year

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe — WINNER

Rema – Rave & Roses

Omah Lay – Boy Alone

Victony – Outlaw

Davido – Timeless



Song of The Year



Rema – Calm Down

Burna Boy – Last Last — WINNER

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix



Best Male Artiste



Asake

Rema – WINNER

Burna Boy

Ruger

Kizz Daniel

Omah Lay



Best Female Artiste



Tems

Simi

Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr – WINNER



Next Rated



Spyro

Seyi Vibez

Young Jonn

Asake – WINNER

Victony



Songwriter of The Year



Simi – Loyal – WINNER

Omah Lay – I’m a mess

Tems – Lift me Up

Burna Boy – Alone

BNXN – In my mind

Wizard Chan – Earth Song



Producer of The Year



Magicsticks – Sungba Remix

Pheelz – Electricity

Andre Vibez, London – Calm Down

Tempoe – Soweto

Kel P – Kpe Paso

Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix – WINNER



Afrobeats Single of The Year



Burna Boy – Last Last

Ayra Starr – Rush

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Spyro – Who’s Your Guy

Ruger – Asiwaju

Best RnB Single

Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran – For my mind – WINNER

Ckay – Mmadu

Dami Oniru – Just 4 U

Preye – Red Wine

Chike, Flavour – Hard to find

Simi, Fave – Loyal



Best Rap Single



Reminisce – Hustle

Ladipoe – Big Energy

Blaqbonez – Back in Uni

Psycho YP – Bando Diaries

OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice (WINNER)

Jeriq, Phyno – My Bro



Best Alternative Song



Wizard Chan – Earth song (Winner)

Cruel Santino – Final champion

Basketmouth, The Cavemen – The Traveller

Boj, Moliy, Mellissa – In a loop

Flavour – Game Changer (Dike)

Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko— WINNER



Best Vocal Performance (Male)



Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Ric Hassani – My only baby

Magixx – Love Don’t Cost A Dime

Chike – Spell Remix

Praiz – Reckless

Wande Coal – Kpe Paso – Winner



Best Vocal Performance (Female)



Niniola – Memories

Simi – Loyal

Liya – Adua Remix

Waje – In Between – WINNER

Preye – Red wine

Dami Oniru – Just 4 U



Best Music Video



Blaqbonez, Perliks – Back in Uni

TG Omori – PBUY

Director Pink – Spell Remix

Director K – Common Person

TG Omori – Bandana

Director K – Calm Down – WINNER



Best Collaboration



Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix

BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix – WINNER

Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

Wande Coal, Olamide – Kpe Paso



Best Street-Hop Artiste



Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii – Abracadabra

Seyi Vibez – Chance (Na Ham) – WINNER

Asake – Joha

Poco Lee, HotKid – Otilo

Zlatan, Young Jonn – Astalavista

Mohbad – Peace



Headies Viewers’ Choice



Ruger – Asiwaju

Victony, Tempoe – Soweto – WINNER

Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana

Ayra Starr – Rush

Asake – Terminator

Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)

Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, Davido – Electricity



Best West African Artiste of The Year



Gyakie (Ghana)

Black Sherif (Ghana) – WINNER

The Therapist (Liberia)

Camidoh (Ghana)



Best East African artiste of the year



Zuchu (Tanzania)

Hewan Gebreworld (Ethiopia)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – WINNER

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Rayvanny (Tanzania)



Best North African Artiste of The Year



Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Wegz (Egypt)

El Grande Toto (Morocco) – WINNER

Soolking (Algeria)



Best Southern African Artiste of The Year



AKA (South Africa)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Costa Titch (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)

Focalistic (South Africa) – WINNER

DJ Tarico (Mozambique)



Best Central African Artiste of The Year



Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Gaz Mawete (DR Congo)

Matias Damiaso (Angola)

Emma’A (Gabon)

Libianca (Cameroon) – WINNER



African Artiste Of The Year



Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Rema (Nigeria)



Digital Artiste Of The Year



Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema – –WINNER

Omah Lay

Kizz Daniel

Asake



International Artiste Of The Year



Drake

Future

Selena Gomez – WINNER

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran



Lyricist On The Roll



Ladipoe – Clowns

Vector – Clowns

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only — WINNER

Alpha Ojini – Vigilante Bop

A-Q – Family First

Tec (SDC) – Live Life



Best Rap Album



Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only

Show Dem Camp – Palmwine Music Vol. 3

Blaqbonez – Young Preacher – WINNER

Psycho YP – YPSZN3

Vector – TESLIM

Jeriq – Billion Dollar Dream



Best Alternative Album



Basketmouth – Horoscopes

BOJ – Gbagada Express – WINNER

Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors

Cruel Santino – Subaru Boys: Final Heaven

Somadina – Heart of The Heavenly Undeniable

Native Sound System – Native World



Best RnB Album



Johnny Drille – Home

Chike – The Brother’s Keeper – WINNER

Praiz – Reckless

Waje – Waje 2.0

Dami Oniru – Matter of Time

Simi – To Be Honest

Special Recognition Award



Sound Sultan