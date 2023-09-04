‘We’ll Never Have This Chance Again’ — Rema’s Heartfelt Speech At 16th Headies After Winning ‘Best Male Artiste’ Award
…As Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, Win Big
Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy, along with Asake and Rema, won big at the 16th Headies Awards held in Atlanta, Georgia.
This prestigious event took place on Sunday, September 3rd, at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre in Atlanta, United States.
Burna Boy clinched multiple awards, including the Best Afrobeats Single of the Year for his song ‘Last Last’ at this 16th edition.
Asake, singer-songwriter and YBNL star, went home with the highly-coveted ‘Next Rated’ category and also secured the ‘Album of the Year’ for ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe.’
The ‘Next Rated’ award recognizes promising acts with an EP or album in the year under review, and Asake beat Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, Victony, and Spyro to claim this honour.
Rema emerged as the winner of the ‘Best Male Artiste’ award during the 16th edition of The Headies.
At the awards ceremony, the 23-year-old artist delivered an inspiring speech highlighting the importance of supporting Nigerian music institutions by artistes.
He stated, “I am not here because of the award; I am here because it is important to support our institutions. And when I say institutions, I mean the bodies that provide support to be able to achieve these major successes—the media houses, the awards.
“We’re in a very sensitive period, and if we don’t give attention to our institutions with this chance that we have, if we miss this chance, we will never have it again.
“As you can see in Lagos or Nigeria, the fans don’t even trust the artiste anymore; they don’t buy the tickets. We own Afrobeats. That’s the reason I’m here.”
Other stars who shined at the award night themed ‘Celebrating African Renaissance,’ include the likes of Seyi Vibez, Odumodublvck, Victony.
Full list of nominees and winners
Best Recording of The Year
Burna Boy – Alone
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto – WINNER
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Davido, SSC – Stand Strong
Tems – No Woman, No Cry
Album Of The Year
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe — WINNER
Rema – Rave & Roses
Omah Lay – Boy Alone
Victony – Outlaw
Davido – Timeless
Song of The Year
Rema – Calm Down
Burna Boy – Last Last — WINNER
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix
Best Male Artiste
Asake
Rema – WINNER
Burna Boy
Ruger
Kizz Daniel
Omah Lay
Best Female Artiste
Tems
Simi
Tiwa Savage
Ayra Starr – WINNER
Next Rated
Spyro
Seyi Vibez
Young Jonn
Asake – WINNER
Victony
Songwriter of The Year
Simi – Loyal – WINNER
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Tems – Lift me Up
Burna Boy – Alone
BNXN – In my mind
Wizard Chan – Earth Song
Producer of The Year
Magicsticks – Sungba Remix
Pheelz – Electricity
Andre Vibez, London – Calm Down
Tempoe – Soweto
Kel P – Kpe Paso
Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix – WINNER
Afrobeats Single of The Year
Burna Boy – Last Last
Ayra Starr – Rush
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro – Who’s Your Guy
Ruger – Asiwaju
Best RnB Single
Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran – For my mind – WINNER
Ckay – Mmadu
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U
Preye – Red Wine
Chike, Flavour – Hard to find
Simi, Fave – Loyal
Best Rap Single
Reminisce – Hustle
Ladipoe – Big Energy
Blaqbonez – Back in Uni
Psycho YP – Bando Diaries
OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice (WINNER)
Jeriq, Phyno – My Bro
Best Alternative Song
Wizard Chan – Earth song (Winner)
Cruel Santino – Final champion
Basketmouth, The Cavemen – The Traveller
Boj, Moliy, Mellissa – In a loop
Flavour – Game Changer (Dike)
Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko— WINNER
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Ric Hassani – My only baby
Magixx – Love Don’t Cost A Dime
Chike – Spell Remix
Praiz – Reckless
Wande Coal – Kpe Paso – Winner
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Niniola – Memories
Simi – Loyal
Liya – Adua Remix
Waje – In Between – WINNER
Preye – Red wine
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U
Best Music Video
Blaqbonez, Perliks – Back in Uni
TG Omori – PBUY
Director Pink – Spell Remix
Director K – Common Person
TG Omori – Bandana
Director K – Calm Down – WINNER
Best Collaboration
Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix
BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix – WINNER
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity
Wande Coal, Olamide – Kpe Paso
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii – Abracadabra
Seyi Vibez – Chance (Na Ham) – WINNER
Asake – Joha
Poco Lee, HotKid – Otilo
Zlatan, Young Jonn – Astalavista
Mohbad – Peace
Headies Viewers’ Choice
Ruger – Asiwaju
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto – WINNER
Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana
Ayra Starr – Rush
Asake – Terminator
Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)
Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity
Best West African Artiste of The Year
Gyakie (Ghana)
Black Sherif (Ghana) – WINNER
The Therapist (Liberia)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Best East African artiste of the year
Zuchu (Tanzania)
Hewan Gebreworld (Ethiopia)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – WINNER
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Rayvanny (Tanzania)
Best North African Artiste of The Year
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Wegz (Egypt)
El Grande Toto (Morocco) – WINNER
Soolking (Algeria)
Best Southern African Artiste of The Year
AKA (South Africa)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Costa Titch (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
Focalistic (South Africa) – WINNER
DJ Tarico (Mozambique)
Best Central African Artiste of The Year
Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
Gaz Mawete (DR Congo)
Matias Damiaso (Angola)
Emma’A (Gabon)
Libianca (Cameroon) – WINNER
African Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Rema (Nigeria)
Digital Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy
Ayra Starr
Rema – –WINNER
Omah Lay
Kizz Daniel
Asake
International Artiste Of The Year
Drake
Future
Selena Gomez – WINNER
Don Toliver
Ed Sheeran
Lyricist On The Roll
Ladipoe – Clowns
Vector – Clowns
Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only — WINNER
Alpha Ojini – Vigilante Bop
A-Q – Family First
Tec (SDC) – Live Life
Best Rap Album
Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only
Show Dem Camp – Palmwine Music Vol. 3
Blaqbonez – Young Preacher – WINNER
Psycho YP – YPSZN3
Vector – TESLIM
Jeriq – Billion Dollar Dream
Best Alternative Album
Basketmouth – Horoscopes
BOJ – Gbagada Express – WINNER
Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors
Cruel Santino – Subaru Boys: Final Heaven
Somadina – Heart of The Heavenly Undeniable
Native Sound System – Native World
Best RnB Album
Johnny Drille – Home
Chike – The Brother’s Keeper – WINNER
Praiz – Reckless
Waje – Waje 2.0
Dami Oniru – Matter of Time
Simi – To Be Honest
Special Recognition Award
Sound Sultan