Wembanyama Leads Spurs Past Thunder For NBA Game 7 Against Knicks

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Victor Wembanyama has responded superbly to the desperate situation as the San Antonio Spurs sent the Western Conference finals back to Oklahoma City Thunder for a deciding Game 7, routing the Thunder 118-91.

Facing an elimination game for the first time in his NBA career, towering French superstar Wembanyama had a fiery pregame address for teammates on Thursday night, something he doesn’t typically do.

He then amassed 28 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals to help ensure the host Spurs bounced back from their listless Game 5 loss and extended this see-sawing series.

Game 7 is this Saturday night with the winner hosting the New York Knicks on Wednesday night 3 June to open the NBA Finals.

Dylan Harper had 18 points, Stephon Castle added 17 and Devin Vassell had 12 points and two thunderous blocks for San Antonio as they levelled the series at 3-3.

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NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was limited to a team-high 15 points on 6-for-18 shooting for defending champions Oklahoma City.

The Thunder were scoreless for eight minutes in the third as the Spurs ran off 22 straight points to make it 92-64 with 56 seconds left in the quarter. The average margin of victory has been 15.3 points, with the Spurs winning by an average of 18.3 points.

Wembanyama has been at the forefront of all three victories.

The 7-foot-4 star joined Hall of Famers David Robinson and Tim Duncan as the only players in franchise history with five games of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a single postseason.

San Antonio are seeking seek their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014 while Oklahoma City are looking to become first team to reach back-to-back NBA Finals since Golden State in 2019.