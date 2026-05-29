Ex-Kano Dep Gov Clinches Guber Ticket, Gawuna Settles For Senate

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Aminu Abdussalam Emerges Kano NDC Governorship Candidate as Gawuna Accepts Senate Ticket

Aminu Abdussalam, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Kano State, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the NDC in the state.

His emergence follows a strategic shift by a key contender, Nasiru Gawuna, who has now accepted the party’s Kano Central senatorial ticket.

Gawuna had initially declined the senatorial nomination but later reconsidered his position after consultations with political allies and stakeholders, eventually agreeing to contest for the Senate seat.

The development effectively cleared the path for Abdussalam to clinch the party’s governorship ticket, positioning him as the NDC flag bearer in Kano ahead of the elections.