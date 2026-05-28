Otti Begins Reconstruction Of 40-Year Abandoned Umunnato General Hospital

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The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has flagged off the construction of a world-class 100-bed Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre at Umunnato in Bende Local Government Area as part of activities marking the third anniversary of his administration.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Governor Otti directed the contractor handling the project to ensure its completion within one year, assuring residents that the facility would be delivered within record time in line with his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure across the state.

The project, located at the site of the abandoned Umunnato General Hospital, is expected to feature modern medical facilities including theatres, accident and emergency units, general outpatient departments, maternity wards, dental units, radiology departments, and a 100-bed ward.

According to the governor, every project initiated by his administration must be completed within schedule and meet approved standards.

“Anywhere we flag off a project, it means it will be commissioned, and it will be commissioned in record time,” Otti stated.

The governor explained that the decision to demolish and rebuild the old facility followed professional advice that rehabilitating the decades-old structures would not provide the standard required for a modern tertiary healthcare centre.

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“When we came to inspect this place, it was a general hospital and we considered revamping it. But we discovered there was no point because experts advised that it was better to pull down the dilapidated structures and rebuild entirely,” he said.

He likened the decision to the reconstruction currently ongoing at the Government House in Umuahia, noting that rebuilding old and weakened structures was more practical and cost-effective than attempting repairs that may not deliver quality results.

Governor Otti expressed optimism that the project would be ready for commissioning during activities marking the fourth anniversary of his administration next year.

“So in the next one year, as we celebrate our fourth anniversary and prepare for the next inauguration, we should be commissioning this project,” he added.

To ensure strict compliance with project specifications and delivery timelines, the governor constituted a four-man supervisory team comprising the member representing Bende North State Constituency, Hon. Nnamdi Ibekwe, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, House of Representatives hopeful for Bende Federal Constituency, Dr. Chima Anyaso and the Deputy Mayor of Bende LGA, Lady Ifeoma Agu.

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Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Uche, described Governor Otti as “a purveyor of health” whose administration has continued to transform critical sectors across the state.

He explained that the establishment of the specialist hospital aligns with the governor’s policy of ensuring that each senatorial zone in Abia State has a tertiary healthcare facility serving as a referral centre for specialised medical care.

“Your Excellency made it a priority that every senatorial zone in Abia State must have a tertiary hospital to serve as a referral centre, bringing specialised healthcare closer to the people,” Prof. Uche said.

According to the commissioner, the Abia State University Teaching Hospital would serve Abia South Senatorial District, while the Amachara Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre would cater for Abia Central, with the new Umunnato facility designated for Abia North.

Prof. Uche disclosed that the abandoned hospital, originally established in 1962, had suffered decades of neglect and deterioration.

“This hospital was established in 1962 and served the whole of Abia North at the time. Unfortunately, it was abandoned for over 40 years,” he said.

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The commissioner further revealed that consultants working towards securing Joint Commission International (JCI) certification, regarded globally as one of the highest standards in hospital accreditation, had already commenced work on the project following directives from the governor.

“This hospital will have the best facilities obtainable anywhere in the world to take care of our people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Otti also commissioned the completed Umuisi Primary Healthcare Centre and the Okafia Primary Healthcare Centre in Igbere, both located in Bende Local Government Area.