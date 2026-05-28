NELFUND Denies Suspending Students’ Allowances

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The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has dismissed reports that the Federal Government has suspended payment of students’ upkeep allowances under the student loan scheme.

NELFUND described the publications, including a purported statement credited to the agency, as fake and misleading.

In a statement on Thursday, the Fund’s Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, said the reports were designed to create panic, confusion and distrust among beneficiaries and the public.

It also clarified that a viral newspaper cover being circulated on social media was AI-generated and not an authentic publication.

“The publications in circulation did not originate from NELFUND or any authorized government channel,” the statement said.

NELFUND urged beneficiaries, stakeholders and members of the public to disregard the reports and rely only on verified information released through its official communication channels and credible media platforms.

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It also cautioned against sharing unverified content capable of spreading misinformation and causing unnecessary anxiety among students and parents nationwide.