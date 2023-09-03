‘We’re In Control’, Obaseki Declares As PDP Wins All 18 LGAs In Edo Council Election

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Sunday took a veiled swipe at President Bola Tinubu and Senator Adams Oshiomhole when he recalled the ‘Edo no be Lagos’ mantra following the clean sweep of the 18 local government areas during the Saturday local election.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of which Obaseki is a member, won all the elections in the local councils.

Obaseki who propagated the ‘Edo no be Lagos’ during his quest for reelection hailed the process which he declared as transparent and free and fair.

He had warned during his reelection campaign in 2021 against interference particularly directing his warning and mantra against Tinubu, who then was regarded as the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was helping Adams Oshiomhole maintain a grip on Edo politics.

The governor had decamped to the PDP from the APC following political differences between him and Oshiomhole, his predecessor and political ally.

Oshiomhole had moved to rally support from the APC national leadership a year after he was ousted as APC National Chairman in order to influence the outcome of the election.

During the campaign, Obaseki warned repeatedly that no one could get a firm grip on Edo State politics like Tinubu had done since 1999 in Lagos.

While hailing the process and the hard campaign embarked upon by the PDP in preparation for the local council elections, Obaseki said, “We have a situation room where we monitored the election process across the state and want to thank the people.

“You can see that we are democratically mature in Edo State, in terms of the way the election was conducted,” the governor said while speaking at the Diocese of Benin (Anglican Communion), St. Peter’s Anglican Church, during the 15th memorial thanksgiving service of his father, late Pa Roland Oni Obaseki.

The governor added that, “I was surprised at the diligence of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission,” as against what he said was witnessed during the general elections in February and March.

“I went round and saw the number of polling units mounted by EDSIEC and the various electoral officers in the three metropolitan local government areas and it was quite impressive.

“The turnout was fair as expected and it shows that we can conduct elections without disrupting economic and social activities,” the governor said.

He added that, “The people voted and went about their various activities for the weekend.

“Overall, I believe we have done well. It was a free and fair election. The mass participation and dominance of PDP as a party in the State was clearly exhibited in this election,” Obaseki added.

The governor argued that he has “not seen an election that has not been challenged even the one in America was challenged. That is why provisions are made in the law and in the process; for tribunals to review and adjudicate on cases and complaints from contestants.

“Overall, the evidence is overwhelming as PDP campaigned in this LG election as if it was a major national election.

“I went with them around the 18 local government areas of the State and Councillors campaigned vigorously across various wards across the State but I didn’t see too much of the opposition parties and I am not surprised at the results from the election.”

Obaseki who was accompanied by the Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. and Oredo Local Government chairman-elect, Dr. Tom Obaseki, and other top government functionaries, added that, “There was no violence and this shows that the election result is a reflection of the wish of the Edo people.”