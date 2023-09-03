Join Mining Cooperatives Or Lose Your Jobs, Alake Warns Illegal Miners

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Illegal miners across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory have been warned to join momomh cooperatives or face the wrath of the Federal Government.

The illegal miners were given a 30-day ultimatum to comply with the directive issued by the Federal Government.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, gave the ultimatum at a world press conference held in Abuja on Sunday.

He said, “I am giving illegal miners in this country just 30 days grace to join cooperatives or find another vocation.

“Also, the proposed task force will be domiciled in the ministry and will comprise operatives of all the relevant security agencies.

The warning was made after Alake unveiled a surveillance task force that included policemen and other relevant agencies to secure the mine sites in the country.

“From October, a rejuvenated security regime will become active in the solid minerals sector. This will include the Mine Police, sourced from the Nigeria Police and specially trained to detect illegal mining and apprehend offenders.

“The new Mines Surveillance Security Task Force will coordinate the Mines Police and proactively address high-risk incidences of breach of Mining Laws.

“The Federal and State governments will also be encouraged to allocate the prosecution of cases against illegal miners to competent courts” Alake noted.

Alake said the decision to take back the mining sector from illegal miners, is one of his seven-point agenda as the solid mineral minister.