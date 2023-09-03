Arsenal Score Twice In Stoppage Time To Defeat Manchester United In Dramatic Clash

Arsenal have made a dramatic comeback to beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates, giving Mikel Arteta’s side the chance to level up with Tottenham and Liverpool on points.

The game kicked off with United causing an early upset for the host in the 27th minute.

After Asernal’s failed attempt, United sprung a counter, which found its way to Marcus Rashford. The Winger made a deep run into the Arsenal box.

He created space to fire a shot towards the United’s goalpost, which sent the away fans into ecstasy.

Odegaard replied the goal a minute later to level 1-1.

Martinelli passed the ball to Odegaard who was stationed just right of centre inside United’s box.

The Norwegian fired a shot which beat Onana.

Arsenal are 5th in the table with 10 points while United are 11th having secured six points this season.

Rice rescues Arsenal in stoppage time to deflate their opponent’s hopes.

Gabriel Jesus slotted Arsenal’s third goal to the right of Onana to end the game 3-1 in favour of Arsenal.