‘What Becomes Of Us If Anything Happens To Our Children’—Men Speak On Vasectomy As Family Planning Option

Some Nigerian men on Thursday said that they will not consider the option of vasectomy as a family planning option even after their wives are done with child birth.

But others are of the view that they could consider the option if it becomes practically impossible for their wives to use any of the family planning method due to health reasons.

Vasectomy is a medical-surgical procedure that sterilizes a man. The operation blocks sperm from reaching the semen that is ejaculated from the penis.

While the Semen still exists, it has no sperm in it.

The procedure prevents a man from fathering children, but vasectomy can sometimes be reversed.

There are other birth control including female sterilization (tubal ligation) and pregnancy prevention steps before sex, such as using contraceptives.

Mr. Pelumi told THE WHISTLER he would not accept vasectomy for family planning.

Pelumi said, “I’m not sure I’ll ever take vasectomy as an option because the semen loses its value of impregnating a woman. I feel there are other comfortable means like using condoms and also for a woman using birth control implants”

“Women have a menstruation cycle guide which they can conveniently follow to have unprotected sex on their safe days without worry of getting pregnant. So, I think that’s something to also exploit if they don’t want to use pills and implant options of family planning.

“God forbid anything happens to my children, what will become of me? With discipline you can get everything done right.”

For Chuma Ibe who is a father of four, he said he can conveniently go for vasectomy if the need arises.

He said “I can consider doing a vasectomy for myself if I am done giving birth to children. Circumstances beyond our control could make it impossible for my wife to have family planning due to health reasons.

“But if she does not have any condition that will prevent her from having family planning, then I will never go for a vasectomy even if my wife insists.”

Malik Morgan, a father of two children, told THE WHISTLER that he is not in favour of vasectomy.

He said, “I won’t do it because for every surgical procedure no matter the success rate, complications are bound to occur,”

Malik said they are other simpler procedures as regards family planning.

For Mathew Ossai, he said he will comfortably accept the option of vasectomy if need be.

Ossai said, “I’m done having kids, I can go for the option of vasectomy, there’s no big deal. I’m doing that for me. As for the fear of what if anything bad happens to my children, I’ll take it in good fate”

“Moreover, I’m already 65years old. My personal decision is not to birth a child at this age.”