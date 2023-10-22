‘What Is Anthrax?’ -FCT Livestock Traders Ignorant Of Deadly Disease Four Months After FG’s Alarm

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Livestock traders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed ignorance of the zoonotic disease, Anthrax capable of killing humans and animals, four months after its outbreak was recorded in the country.

This is coming amid plans by the Federal Government to sensitize and vaccinate livestock to stop the spread of the disease in the country.

Advertisement

Dei Dei Livestock Market

Anthrax was first discovered in the West African sub-region; specifically, Northern Ghana bordering Burkina Faso and Togo in June 2023.

By July 2023, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), announced its first outbreak in Nigeria, which was recorded in Niger State, and subsequently in Plateau and Lagos States.

Consequently, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), unveiled plans to commence the sensitization of livestock traders and vaccination of livestock.

Advertisement

The government had also revealed that surveillance will be provided at various abattoirs in the country as a way of preventing the spread of the disease.

But following various visits to livestock markets and abattoirs in the FCT, THE WHISTLER findings showed that many of the livestock farmers are still ignorant of the disease.

In the abbatoir visited by our correspondent, livestock traders disclosed to THE WHISTLER that they were not abreast of what anthrax is and are not aware of any vaccination exercise at the facility.

Dei Dei Abattoir

Findings also revealed that the abattoirs had no government officials or veterinary doctors present to approve the slaughter of cows brought to the section.

Advertisement

Speaking to our correspondent at the Dei Dei livestock market, Ibrahim Musa a trader in his mid-50s said, “What is anthrax? Can it kill my cows? I have never heard of that before.”

After our correspondent revealed what the disease is about, he responded by saying, “Nobody has come to tell us about anthrax, not from the government, or the management or even the local authorities in the market, I am not aware of anthrax.”

Another livestock farmer, Usman Abdul confirmed Musa’s claims to THE WHISTLER.

He said, “We only know when our cattle are sick because they find it hard to eat or walk, that’s when the veterinary doctors come to treat them, aside from this, I am just hearing of anthrax now.”

However, at the Karu market, the traders expressed divergent views on their knowledge of anthrax.

Emmanuel John said, “I only heard of anthrax on the radio, but I have never seen an infected cow with it before. Even if I see the symptoms, I wouldn’t know what it is because nobody has come here to sensitize us on it.”

Advertisement

But mallam Sule said, “I know what anthrax is, I watch the television and listen to the radio, I also know that the first case was discovered on a farm in Niger state.”

When asked if the livestock was treated before being killed or sold, Sule said, “If a cow, sheep or ram is sick, we can’t sell them, only healthy cows are sold or killed, and the treatment administered (vaccine) is done by us (the traders) not the government.

Karu livestock market

“No veterinary doctor checks our cows for slaughter if it is infected with anthrax or not we don’t know”.

Market Heads React

While speaking to Sariki, the Emir of Dei Dei livestock market over the claims made by the traders, our correspondent observed that he is unaware of the anthrax outbreak.

He also confirmed that the officials from the FG have yet to commence vaccination of the livestock.

“Here is a federal market, and nobody has met me to discuss the disease (anthrax), because anyone that comes to this market for anything must meet me first and they are yet to start vaccinations. we are the ones treating the cows ourselves, not the government.

“Look at that building, that is the market administrative block, the vet doctors are supposed to be there, they should know better,” Sariki said.

When our correspondent visited the administrative block, all the offices except one were locked, and no doctor was present.

Administrative Block of Dei Dei Livestock Market

However, the Committee Chairman of Dei Dei Livestock Market Alhaji Abdullahi Abdulkadri when contacted told THE WHISTLER that there are sections as to how the market is operated.

He said, “We have large ruminant sections such as cow and carmel, and small ruminants where we take care of sheep (rams) and goats.

Ram Section of the Dei Dei Livestock Market

“Some veterinary doctors came here from the FCT to enquire, and they promised to come back for vaccination but never did. They tested the animals to check if they were infected. This is up to four months.

“The doctors are not here daily, they come when they are contacted and that is if an animal is sick. No sensitization or vaccination of anthrax has been carried out in this market.”

When contacted as to why traders were not sensitized, and anthrax vaccines were not administered, the Livestock Manager in Dei-Dei Market, Hanisu Wawu, said “You are advised to contact the Agric and Rural Development Secretariat for more and better updates”.

Also, the Manager of Karu Livestock and Abattoir told THE WHISTLER to direct all inquiries to the FCT Director of Veterinary Dr. Ademoh Idris while noting that all reports from the market and abattoir are sent to them at the end of every month.

Government’s Response

Our correspondent further contacted the FCT Director of Veterinary Dr Ademoh Idris, who said the trader’s claims were false.

Dr. Ademoh Idris

He said, “Right there in that Dei Dei market, we have not less than three veterinary doctors, and in the Karu abattoir, the manager is a veterinary doctor and the facility is managed by a doctor.

“All those doctors are part of the vaccination team in that Dei Dei livestock market and abattoir, we are carrying out inspections constantly about animals’ movement in and out of the market”.

However, our correspondent further asked why no anthrax sensitization or vaccination has been carried out since the last time the vet doctors visited the market in July 2023.

Idris replied saying, “In the abattoir, every animal coming in is inspected for slaughter. So I don’t know what they (traders) mean by the FG did not come to meet them, (sensitize them).”

Recall that the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had said it plans to vaccinate one million cattle across the six Area Councils to curb the spread of Anthrax in the territory.

Efforts made by THE WHISTLER to speak to Ezeaja Ikemefuna, Assistant Director, Information Department, FMAFS over the issue proved abortive.

Text messages sent to him were ignored while calls made to him were not answered as of the time the report was published.