Oliseh Laments Ajax’s Poor Performance, Says Ex-Club May Be Relegated

Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has lamented the poor performance of his former club, FC Ajax.

Ajax who were away to FC Utrecht lost 3-4 to the host at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday.

Ajax were down 1-0 in the first half after Ryan Flamingo took a left-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Reacting to the first-half score, the Nigerian on his social media handle seen by THE WHISTLER adjudged his former team’s performance as the worst.

Oliseh who joined Ajax in 1997 and left in 1999 said the team could be relegated from the Eredivisie this season if the club does not improve.

Oliseh said, “It’s been quite sad watching an extremely disappointing Ajax’s 1st half today.”

In the 48th minute of the second half, Utrecht doubled their lead with a Mike van der Hoorn header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

But Kristian Hlynsson scored for Ajax in the 52nd and 55 minutes from the centre of the box to level the score 2-2.

Steven Bergwijn put Ajax ahead in the 64th minute after converting a penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

But Utrecht levelled the score 3-3 in the 71st minute through a right-footed shot by Jens Toornstra taken from the centre of the box.

Oscar Fraulo sealed Utrecht’s victory in the 90th minute with a shot from the centre to end the match 4-3.

The former Super Eagles coach said, “I have never seen my ex-club this poor. At this rate, Ajax just might get relegated as strange as it sounds. Lots of work needs to be done on all sections.”

Ajax’s poor performance this season has left the team at 17 of 18 teams on the Eredivisie table with only five points.

Utrecht are 16th on the table with just 6 points.