What Jonathan Told Me After Informing Him Of My Presidential Ambition – Gov Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State said he has informed former President Goodluck Jonathan about his aspiration to be become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Governor Mohammed, who served as minister of Federal Capital Territory under Jonathan’s administration, visited his former boss at his Abuja residence on Thursday.

According to the governor, Jonathan welcomed his ambition to run for president and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the country.

“He (Jonathan) expressed extreme confidence in my ability to actualise the aspiration of Nigerians through exemplary leadership, considering my tremendous achievements as FCT minister and now as governor,” said Mohammed.

The 63-year-old former Bauchi South senator has been advocating for the northern part of Nigeria to retain power in 2023, regardless of the fact that the incumbent president who is from the North would have governed the country for eight years by 2023.

“We are aware of the agitation of the southern part of the country because of the tenure of the leader, President Muhammadu Buhari who is from the North and will be finishing his tenure in 2023,” Gov Bala had said while receiving a committee report on his presidential ambition.

“I want to seize the opportunity to say that I am in PDP, I am not in the APC. It is the APC that has this burden. In my party, the last President was from the South. He was my President, Goodluck Jonathan. During the period my party was at the centre for 16 years, 14 of these years were led by the people from the South.

“So where is the justice and justification? So it is the time of the North. When you come to the North, North-East and South-East have not been there for too long, only a short stint compared to other zones.

“We should be given the opportunity. This Presidency, if it wants to be just and equitable to Nigerians, should be open to everybody from other sections of this country so that Nigerians can be given the opportunity to elect the best that can provide a solution.”