Nothing Must Hinder Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition, Sanwo-Olu Tells APC Leaders

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to leaders and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State to see to it that the 2023 presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes a reality.

This, according to Sanwo-Olu, will help to sustain Tinubu’s legacy and ensure that his “sacrifice” does not go in vain.

The governor stated this on Thursday while commissioning the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Primary Health Centre in Festac town, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos.

“We have a lot to be proud of in Lagos. We have a lot to make bragging right both at the state and also at the national level. We should see that the sacrifice of our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will certainly not go in vain and that is why I am encouraging everyone that the journey we have started at ensuring that we have Asiwaju (Tinubu) representing us at the centre is on the right course,” Sanwo-Olu was quoted to have said at the event by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

“As individuals and community, we all have a role to play. We all have a duty to ensure that the ongoing registration in INEC and the collection of your PVC is important because it is only when you do this that you can exercise your civic responsibility.

“I want to assure you that once you have that, nothing will stop us from achieving this agenda.

“I think it is also important at this point to admonish some of our leaders to close ranks and work for the victory of our party, APC, and presidential aspiration of our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu further pleaded with APC leaders in the state to bury their differences and work together for Tinubu’s victory ahead of the presidential election.

“All the leaders in Amuwo-Odofin and Oriade should come together. We must put our house in order and unite without allowing anything to divide us. There are enough benefits if we work together.

“We are not aspiring to win Lagos alone; we are also working to go to Abuja. So, I want to appeal to all leaders to do all that is required for our party to be stronger. We should not speak with two voices,” he said.

Tinubu, a two-time former governor of the state, had said last month that becoming Nigeria’s president has been his lifelong ambition.

He had told State House correspondents after informing President Buhari about his ambition that, “He (Buhari) is a democrat. He didn’t ask me to stop. He didn’t ask me not to attempt and pursue my ambition, it is a lifelong ambition.”