What To Do If Your Erection Lasts More Than 4 Hours – Psychotherapist

A Nigerian US-based psychotherapist, ChiNna Okoroafor, has advised men to seek medical attention if their penis would not go down within 4 hours of becoming erect, whether or not they have sex.

Okoroafor cautioned men against resorting to rape or non-consensual sexual interactions with their partners simply because they had been denied sex.

“If your wife denies you sex, it means that your erection is unwanted,” the licensed psychotherapist said in Facebook post, adding that, “Also think about why your wife denies you sex: is it a sign of manipulation, health issues, emotional instability or lack of marital satisfaction?”

She gave some tips to help men quench “unwanted erection” or the desire to have sex when their partners are not forthcoming. They include:

Wait calmly for it to go away. Distract yourself. Change a sitting or standing position Meditate and PRAY against arousing thoughts. Take a cold shower or a warm bath Jog for 5 to 10 minutes.

Okoroafor added, “Say NO to rape. If your erection lasts longer than four hours, you have a medical emergency.”

She said erection that would not go down within four hours is medically called “priapism”, and that the condition “can damage the tissue in the penis and may lead to permanent erectile dysfunction when left untreated.”

Meanwhile, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) recommends the “use paracetamol or ibuprofen to relieve the discomfort” for anyone having erection lasting more than four hours.

The health agency, however, advised men to visit medical centers nearest to them if the tips do not help.