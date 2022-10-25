WhatsApp Users Troll Mark Zuckerberg After Worldwide Outage

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The instant messaging, video and voice calling app, WhatsApp, has been restored after a worldwide outage on Tuesday.

The service owned by American tech company, Meta Platforms, experienced a major malfunction for nearly two hours on Tuesday morning, with users in different parts of the world being unable to send and receive messages on the app.

While this was ongoing, users of the app who thought it might be network issues on their end trooped to microblogging platform, Twitter, to speak about the issue but discovered that it was a general problem.

Users in countries like India, South Africa, Nigeria, the United States and a host of others shared tweets expressing that they were unable to use the app with hashtags like #WhatsAppDown and simply #WhatsApp.

Some trolled Meta Platforms co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg, on the microblogging app.

Whatsapp's boss Mark Zuckerberg facing the same problem 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qZSYNsfa57 — Ⓕⓘⓝⓔⓢⓢⓔ🤓 (@Kim_Finesse) October 25, 2022

Absolutely no one:



Mark Zuckerberg trying to fix WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/dmjDNqPSja — ADAM👑 (@k_ore_y) October 25, 2022

Me after realizing Mark Zuckerberg was involved in WhatsApp crack down,, murife running to telegram and Twitter.. pic.twitter.com/IIJcDLeFtl — Victor UDA General (@Victorkjr32) October 25, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg right now trying to fix WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/F0Ca5KSb2T — auto_cabinet (@auto_cabinet) October 25, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg stepping on twitter offices to confirm if WhatsApp is Down .😂 pic.twitter.com/B1JcEcqCBi — Matt. (@MattMuhindi) October 25, 2022