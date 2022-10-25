WhatsApp Users Troll Mark Zuckerberg After Worldwide Outage
The instant messaging, video and voice calling app, WhatsApp, has been restored after a worldwide outage on Tuesday.
The service owned by American tech company, Meta Platforms, experienced a major malfunction for nearly two hours on Tuesday morning, with users in different parts of the world being unable to send and receive messages on the app.
While this was ongoing, users of the app who thought it might be network issues on their end trooped to microblogging platform, Twitter, to speak about the issue but discovered that it was a general problem.
Users in countries like India, South Africa, Nigeria, the United States and a host of others shared tweets expressing that they were unable to use the app with hashtags like #WhatsAppDown and simply #WhatsApp.
Some trolled Meta Platforms co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg, on the microblogging app.