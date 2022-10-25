Abia Gov Ikpeazu Sacks All Aides 4 Months To General Election

Nigeria Politics
By Iro Oliver Stanley
Okezie-Ikpeazu-Abia-State
Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State Governor

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has sacked all his Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Technical Officers barely four months to the 2023 general elections.

Advertisement

The governor announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Okowa Not Committed To Igbo Cause, Ohanaeze Youths Allege

Uncategorized

Tinubu Manifesto:  No Plan For Nigeria’s 27 Million PWDs

Advertisement

According to the statement, the dissolution was with immediate effect.

“The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has approved the dissolution of the Body of Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Technical officers.

“The dissolution takes immediate effect,” the statement said.

You might also like

Okowa Not Committed To Igbo Cause, Ohanaeze Youths Allege

‘What Kind Of Leader Are You?’ — Bode George Knocks Atiku, Backs Obi’s Call To…

2023: Security, Economy, Power Top Priorities As Tinubu Unveils 8-Point Agenda

Adamu, Tinubu Settle Rift, Adjust APC Campaign Council List

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.