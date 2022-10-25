Abia Gov Ikpeazu Sacks All Aides 4 Months To General Election

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has sacked all his Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Technical Officers barely four months to the 2023 general elections.

Advertisement

The governor announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the dissolution was with immediate effect.

“The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has approved the dissolution of the Body of Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Technical officers.

“The dissolution takes immediate effect,” the statement said.