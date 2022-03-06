Why Fewer Fire Incidents Were Recorded In Enugu State

The rate of fire incidents occasioned in Enugu State as a result of harmattan reduced drastically because of the sensitization and professional firefighting devices (FFFP) acquired by the state fire service, according to the state chief fire officer, Engr Okwudiri Ohaa.

Engr Ohaa told THE WHISTLER in Enugu that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi approved the purchase of Film Forming Fluoro-Protein Foam (FFFP), a technology professionally used in combating all types of fire.

He said, “We engaged stakeholders, such as traditional rulers, presidents general, market leaders, neighbourhood watch groups, Forest Guards, religious and youth groups to create a safer and more secure living environment for our people.

“His Excellency also approved the refurbishment of six fire trucks and procurement of motor spare parts and working tools to aid Enugu State Fire Service to maintain its prompt response to fire related emergencies and rescue operations.”

Meanwhile, Chief Charles Ezugwu, chairman of Orba Main Market Traders’ Association (OMMTA) in Udenu LGA, Sunday, commended the state fire service for rescuing the market on three occasions. He also appealed for more boreholes in the market to help in fighting fire outbreaks.

He said, “The state fire service is always alert. They had successfully fought fire outbreaks in this market three times. The first place they rescued from total destruction is the foodstuff market, popularly called Wharf. It houses large deposits of food items. It would have been catastrophic if the Fire Service did not intervene swiftly.

“The second fire incident is at the Provisions section of the market, which houses provisions sold in the market. The third is at the commercial bank serving the traders in the market. The fire fighters were called and they responded immediately.

“We however appeal to the governor to build more boreholes in the market to support the one he already constructed. More boreholes will lead to cleanliness in the market, and also provide water to fight fire if it occurs any day.”