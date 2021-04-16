Why Fixing $500 Bone Straight Hair Doesn’t Make Sense – Omokri

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has criticized women who spend $500 (nearly N250,000) to fix “bone straight hair” wig that would need to be changed after a few weeks.

According to Omokri, it is waste of money for women to spend so much on a hair wig that they would not wear for more than one month when some of them “have not even read $5 worth of books in the same time period”.

Bone straight hair became the in thing in the hair extensions market toward the end of 2020, which was the year the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the finances of most people around the world.

It became an instant hot seller in Nigeria despite grumbles about dwindling income by citizens.

Omokri, who has persistently criticized high cost of the hair wig, wrote on his Facebook on Friday: “How can you buy and fix a $500 bone straight hair, that has to be changed every other month, and yet you have not even read $5 worth of books in the same time period? What is in your head always makes you greater than what is on your head. Ask Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

“For your information, your hair and nails fall off 4 days after death, and by the 60th day, all that will remain of you are your bones. All the money spent on hair, nails, make up, wasted! The only thing that you develop in life that outlasts your death is your CHARACTER. Invest in it.”

Last year, Omokri cautioned that young men who do not avoid “bone straight hair girls” would end up eating “bone” after their finances must have dried up.

“The wife you marry determines the life you carry. You dont need a vacuum cleaner that will suction your money and prevent you from climbing the pyramid of wealth. Bone any bone straight hair girl without a straight source of income or you will eat bone!” he tweeted.

Omokri had also identified the uncontrolled urge to wear bone straight hair as one of the reasons many young girls “sink into poverty”

He said, “Bone straight hair is a want. You can’t have it and send me a ‘I urgently need $100’ text. Your urgency is self-inflicted. Accommodation, feeding, clothes, are needs. The more you spend on wants, while you have pending needs, the more you sink into poverty.”

Human hair vendors in Nigeria usually source this type of hair wig from Vietnam and China.

Bone straight replaced Brazilian hair which used to be number on the bucket list of most young ladies in Nigeria.