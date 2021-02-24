Why I Dumped APC After Serving As Adamawa Commissioner – Atiku’s Daughter

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s daughter, Fatima, has denied revalidating her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fatima urged members of the public to discountenance an APC membership revalidation slip in circulation bearing her photo. She said mischief makers were behind circulation of the slip as she never renewed her membership of the party.

The former vice president’s daughter explained that she only joined the APC in 2015 because it was a requirement for her to take up an appointment as Commissioner of Health in Adamawa State.

She said having served out her term, she had no reason to remain in the party as she never wanted to be affiliated to a political party.

Fatima said, “Since the conclusion of my duty tour as Commissioner, I am now into private practice, with no affiliation to any political party.

“I was, however, taken aback to read of my purported revalidation of APC membership.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I did not revalidate any membership of APC which was necessitated by my call to service in 2015.

“Indeed, I have been in Abuja, never travelled to Jada where the purported revalidation was said to have taken place and never filled a form nor signed any document. The signature appended to the document in circulation is not my signature,” she said.

Fatima’s dissociation of herself from the APC would not come as a surprise to many, as her father who once belonged to the APC had dumped the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Atiku had returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election, but lost to the incumbent.