KADUNA: Bandits Strike Again, Kill 18 In Separate Attacks

Fresh bandits attacks in two local government areas of Kaduna State have claimed no fewer than 18 lives in the last 48 hours.

The state’s Commissioner for Security and Internal Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks in a press statement on Wednesday.

Aruwan, citing security reports, said the bandits carried out a sequence of attacks on soft targets in Igabi and Chikun LGAs in the last 48 hours, leading to the death of 18 people.

He said, “According to the reports, Anaba village in Igabi local government area was attacked, with seven residents killed, listed as Ali Musa, Isa Sharehu, Tijjani Isa, Auwalu Shehu, Hashim Abdullahi, Hassan Saidu, and Umar Rilwanu.

“Many of the houses in the community were burnt down, along with storehouses and barns. About 20 cows were rustled and a number of poultry slaughtered and carted away,” he said.

Aruwan further explained that Barinje village in Chikun local government area was attacked, with eight persons killed.

The names of the persons killed were given as: Sunday Gwamna, Lawal Jizo, Salha Barau, Sabo Barau, Umaru Barau, Muhammadu Dan Azumi, Zailani Dogara, Jikan Gambo.

He said, “Some residents were abducted, and cattle rustled during the attack. An unspecified number of injured victims are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“Regrettably, armed bandits attacked the loosely connected communities of Kwarten Rigasa, Kwarten Waziri, and Kwarten Shaku in Igabi local government area.

“The bandits reportedly emerged from the Buruku area and raided the villages in cattle rustling operation. In the process, one Danjuma Isa from neighbouring Ungwan Kanti village was killed, as he made his way on foot to Kwarten Rigasa.”

He further revealed that the bandits invaded Sanhu Makera village, Birnin Yero, Igabi local government area, killing a farmer, Yakubu Abdullahi.

“In another incident, unknown assailants killed one Maryam Lash Tahir in unusual circumstances, at the Ministerial Pilot Housing Estate, Millennium City, Chikun local government area.”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai, while commiserating with the families of those killed, also commended security operatives for their response leading to the killing of some bandits in the state.