Akeredolu Reiterates Call For State Police

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reiterated his call for creation of state police to be able tackle security issues effectively.

Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman, South-West Governors Forum, said this in Akure on Wednesday after his inugauration for his second term in office.

His deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, was also inaugurated alongside him by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu.

He also said each state must be allowed to secure its space without reliance on the central government

Akeredolu also said the need for security structure at the state level propelled the South-West governors to form a regional security network codenamed Amotekun.

The governor said, “The primary responsibility of any government is the security of lives and property of its citizens.

“We are of the firm belief that it is high time the police central command became devolved to the federating units for effective monitoring.

“We have been relentless in advocating for the establishment of state police. There can be another way if we are indeed serious about securing lives and property.

“It is this incongruity which propelled the South-West governors to form a Regional security Network codenamed Amotekun.

“The ultimate is to convince others to understand that devolution of authority is inexorable. Every state must be allowed to secure its space.”

He commended the Amotekun outfit, saying it had done well and had recorded successes that justify its establishment.

He added, “It has been able to work within the law establishing it. Its operations and successes recorded justify its establishment.”