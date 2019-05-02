Why Kwara May Delay Payment Of Minimum Wage, Gov. Ahmed

Advertisement

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has said the delay in the release of the “minimum wage template by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission” may hinder the early implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

Ahmed Stated This During The Workers Day Celebration In The State.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on April 18 signed the bill approving N30,000 as the new national minimum wage into law.

The billed was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly before the general election, the House of Representatives in January and the Senate in March.

Represented by the Head of the Service in the state, Modupe Oluwole, the governor noted that the minimum wage “template is the basic working tool which the 13-man committee set up by the government would use to determine new minimum wage that will be implemented.”

He also added that the minimum wage reviewing committee constituted by the government was set up to enable workers enjoy the new salary as soon as implementation commences.

While expressing the determination of his administration towards ensuring better welfare for workers in the state, he also commended them and the labour leaders for maintaining a good working relationship with the state government.