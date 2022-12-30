Why I Was First To Sign Condolence Register Of Ohanaeze Leader Obiozor – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor.

Obi who was at the Ohanaeze National Secretariat in Enugu to sign the condolence register opened for Obiozor on Friday, described the late diplomat as a rare gem.

The Labour Party candidate said he ensured that he was the first to sign the condolence register due to the deep respect he had for leaders while describing Obiozor as a rare, great and respected leader that had served humanity and the country in various capacities.

He said, “due to the importance, value and respect I have for our leaders, especially our eminent leader and academic luminary, Prof. George Obiozor, I have to leave my home in Lagos to be here this morning.

“No Nigerian is against my candidacy but what we have is different opinions, which is highly allowed in a democratic dispensation.

“I am very sad that we lost Obiozor. Our country, Nigeria; the Igbo people and humanity have lost a rare gem and personality. However, we cannot question God for His decision.

“I pray that God Almighty that called him home, will grant him eternal rest. I pray that God Almighty will grant all of us the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he added.

THE WHISTLER had reported how Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, confirmed the death of the revered Igbo leader.

According to Uzondinma, Obiozor, 80, passed on recently after a brief illness.

Before his death, the octogenarian had backed the candidacy of Obi for the 2023 presidential race during the last meeting of the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide held at Owerri, Imo State.

A statement by the group’s spokesperson Chiedozie Ogbonnia on Thursday said the president-general pointed out that “it would have been a major catastrophe if Obi were not in the race.”

The statement said Obiozor also “expressed satisfaction that Peter Obi has changed the political dynamics of the country and created a pathway for new beginning.”